It was a successful day on Tuesday afternoon after county teams took three of the top four spots at the NVC golf tournament.
Neligh-Oakdale finished runner-up after carding a 371 and placing three in the top 20.
Summerland placed third as a team with a score of 401 and also placing three in the top 20.
EPPJ finished fourth as a team after carding a 408 three in the top 20 as well.
Elkhorn Valley finished 10th as a team after shooting a 502.
