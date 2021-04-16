It was a county showdown on Wednesday, with EPPJ, Elkhorn Valley and Summerland all competing at the Summerland Invite.
Fourteen teams showed up to the competitive invite and the home team finished with runner-up honors.
Summerland finished second in the team standings after carding a 394, EPPJ finished fifth with a 416, and Elkhorn Valley's score was not recorded.
Team Scores:
Team scores: 1. West Holt 377, 2. Summerland 394, 3. Norfolk Catholic 397, 4. Riverside 399, 5. EPPJ 416, 6. Boyd County 434, 7. Stuart 435, 8. Niobrara/Verdigre 439, 9. O’Neill JV 445. No team scores: North Central, Elkhorn Valley, Ainsworth, Osmond, CWC.
Individual Results:
Elkhorn Valley: Connor Klein 59 53 112; Tanner Sparr 70 72 142; Daniel Chvala 69 79 148.
EPPJ: Skylar Reestman 45 52 97; Austin Good 49 50 99; Paiton Hoefer 49 51 100; Linus Borer 60 60 120; Layne Bullock 63 62 125.
Summerland: Matthew Potter 48 45 93; Daley Bearinger 49 46 95; Rafe Grebin 49 53 102; Avery Cheatum 54 50 104; Kelton Bruhn 54 54 108.
