Nine lifters from the O-C powerlifting team traveled to Lexington recently for the Lexington Powerlifting Championships to compete one last time as the O-C Cyclones.
It was a large meet with 130 lifters and a lineup of very stiff competition from around the state. “The O-C lifters had a tough day ahead of them competing as the smallest school but were up for the challenge,” coach Jeff Shabram said. “We can be very proud of the way our students competed and conducted themselves in representing our school and communities.”
The Clearwater-Orchard Co-ed team finished in 3rd place. The top 5 team standings… 1st place Lexington; 2nd place Columbus; 3rd place Clearwater-Orchard; 4th place Columbus Scotus; 5th place Columbus Lakeview.
The Bobcats had one individual gold medal winner with Larissa Thomson in the girl’s 123 lb class. Thomson’s total of 620 lbs lifted at a body weight of 122 lbs earned her the overall female lifter of the meet award based on strength index (weight lifted divided by body weight). Other medal winners were Wyatt Shabram, 3rd place (114 lb class); Jacob Behnk, 3rd place (220 lb class); Trevor Thomson, 4th place (165 lb class); and Riley Fisher 4th place (275 lb class). Other boys who competed were Andrew Pearson, 6th place (198 lb class); Gunnar Shabram, 7th place (181 lb class); and Gaven Gilsdorf, 10th place (165 lb class). Savanna Ferris was 7th place (148 lb class).
The next powerlifting meet will be the Peru State Powerlifting Meet on January 11. Other notable dates are Omaha South Powerlifting Meet on March 7 and Class D state meet on March 28 at Harvard High School. The Orchard AAU Powerlifting Meet is set for April 4.
