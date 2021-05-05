Antelope County golfers earned seven individual medals and Neligh-Oakdale won the team title by 18 strokes at the Niobrara/Verdigre Invite on Wednesday.
Warrior senior Garret Belitz was runner up with an 87, followed by Jesse Green in 3rd with an 88, Gavin Longsdorf 5th with a 89 and Caleb Payne 13th with a 96. They won the team title with a score of 360.
Skylar Reestman (93) and Paiton Hoefer (96) of EPPJ placed 9th and 15th, respectively.
Summerland's Daley Bearinger earned a 12th place medal with a 95.
