Antelope County athletes earned six medals on Thursday at the Norfolk Classic – an invite-only meet featuring the area’s most elite track and field performers.
Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum earned fourth place in the 400, crossing the finish line in 61.68 seconds. Eli Thiele and Trevor Thomson missed out on the medals, but both ran their personal-best times. Thiele recorded a 5:00.51 in the 3,200 and Thomson ran the 100 in 11.54.
Kenzie Mosel of Elkhorn Valley ran a 2:32.5 to claim the sixth-place medal in the girl’s 800.
Neligh-Oakdale’s Julien Hearn cleared 6-4 for third place in the high jump and Carter Werner of EV jumped 6-2 for fifth place.
Falcon senior Adam Miller and Warrior sophomore Aiden Kuester both cleared 12-9 in pole vault to place third and fourth, respectively. EV’s Hunter Bennett just missed out on the medals, placing seventh with a vault of 11-9.
For the full story, including coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
To view more photos, click the following link: