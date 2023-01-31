Dave Stoddard, president of the Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic Board of Directors, has announced the coaches, officials, and player rosters for the 2023 game.
Greg Wemhoff of Elgin Public/Pope John and Mark Brahmer of Pierce have been named head coaches for the tenth Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
The game will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is slated for a new time of 11:00 a.m.
White Team’s head coach Greg Wemhoff commented, “It is a great honor to be selected as head coach in this year's game. Northeast Nebraska is well respected throughout the state of Nebraska as a hotbed of football talent. The area is well represented in the play-offs and state championship games on a yearly basis. The area not only has great athletes but some of the best coaches in the state. I look forward to coaching this year's game and working with and competing against some of the finest coaches and athletes in the state of Nebraska."
Joining Wemhoff on the White side will be Aaron Wilken of Norfolk Public, Landon Mackey of Madison, Scott Guzinski of Oakland Craig, Matt Euse and Kyle Kallhoff both of Elgin Public/Pope John.
Joining Brahmer on the Red sideline will be Jeff Bellar of Norfolk Catholic, Carl Scholting of Pierce, Tom Allen of Crofton, Tyler Legate of Pierce, and Tim Kassmeier of Norfolk Catholic
The player rosters for the game have also been announced.
RED Team players:
Isaac Pistulka, Atkinson West Holt
Asher McCart, Atkinson West Holt
Braxton Volk, Pender
Quinton Heineman, Pender
Colton Sanderson, Pender
Abram Scholting, Pierce
Schuyler Simpson, Pierce
Carter Meier, Pierce
Dawson Raabe, Pierce
Michael Hamilton, Ponca
Evan Keller, Ponca
Brody Koopman, Tri County Northeast
Sutton Ehlers, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jake Rath, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Kolby Casey, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle
Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic
Ethan Reardon, Norfolk Catholic
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic
Mason Timmerman, Norfolk Catholic
Avery Overfelt, Homer
Gunnar Shabram, Niobrara-Verdigre
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Jay Steffen, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Grant Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Alex Phelps, Wayne
Daniel Judd, Wayne
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne
Mason Topp, Winside
Dean Kruger, Winside
Evan Glaser, Lutheran High Northeast
Ty Tramp, Crofton
Paxton Bartels, Crofton
Jaxon Claussen, Wausa
Josh Wattier, Wausa
WHITE Team players:
Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale
Jackson Wemhoff, Elgin Public-Pope John
Elliot Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge
Diego Gastelum, Madison
Jake Licking, Norfolk
Klayton Kleffner, Riverside
Landon Classen, O’Neill
Tanner Frahm, Plainview
Drew Beeson, Clarkson- Leigh
Jaden Kosch, Humphrey St Francis
Carson Bloom, Riverside
Jason Claussen, Stanton
Cale Kinney, Elgin Public-Pope John
Will Hamer, Battle Creek
Alex Vinson, Osmond
Trevor Thompson, Summerland
Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge
LJ McNeill, Oakland-Craig
Kendrick Schroeder, Summerland
Trevor Weitzenkamp, Oakland-Craig
Salvador Rodriguez, O'Neill
Andrew Kotik, Logan View
David Lazano, Riverside
August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger
Landyn Shrader, Neligh-Oakdale
Kayden Kettler, Norfolk
Mason Dixon, Norfolk
Cole Grovijohn, Howells-Dodge
Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek
Eli Hintz, Battle Creek
Hunter Carpenter, Bancroft-Rosalie
Andy Dominguez, Howells-Dodge
Payton Novak, Oakland-Craig
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central
Jackson Bos, Norfolk