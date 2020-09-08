Clearwater Homecoming
Courtesy photo

Homecoming candidates and attendants were announced for Clearwater.

The coronation will be for all three locations. There will not be a homecoming parade, dance, or large get together at the school. Dress up days are listed below the candidates and attendants. 

Summerland (Clearwater location)

Freshmen: Jesse Thiele & Adyson Mlnarik

Sophomores: Kellen Mlnarik & Emily Ahlers

Juniors: Colton Thiele  & Calissa Kester

Seniors: Tyler Bellar, Austin Bergman, Rafe Grebin, Spencer Kester, Hunter Klabenes, Harley Snyder, Eli Thiele, Morgan Erhardt, Elly Herley, Maryssa Long, Melany Mendoza

Dress up Days and Themes

Clearwater

Theme - Board games

Monday - Jersey Day

Tuesday - Celebrity Day

Wednesday - PJ Day

Thursday - Career Day

Friday - Bobcat Color Day

