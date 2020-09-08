Homecoming candidates and attendants were announced for Clearwater.
The coronation will be for all three locations. There will not be a homecoming parade, dance, or large get together at the school. Dress up days are listed below the candidates and attendants.
Summerland (Clearwater location)
Freshmen: Jesse Thiele & Adyson Mlnarik
Sophomores: Kellen Mlnarik & Emily Ahlers
Juniors: Colton Thiele & Calissa Kester
Seniors: Tyler Bellar, Austin Bergman, Rafe Grebin, Spencer Kester, Hunter Klabenes, Harley Snyder, Eli Thiele, Morgan Erhardt, Elly Herley, Maryssa Long, Melany Mendoza
Dress up Days and Themes
Clearwater
Theme - Board games
Monday - Jersey Day
Tuesday - Celebrity Day
Wednesday - PJ Day
Thursday - Career Day
Friday - Bobcat Color Day