Makenzie Scheil and Brooklynn Chipps placed second and third in the hammer throw Thursday afternoon to earn All-American honors at the NCAA Division II Women's Outdoor National Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan and hosted by Grand Valley State University.
It's the ninth time in the last 10 years that Wildcat women's track and field has had at least one All-American.
Scheil, a graduate of Fillmore Central HS, scratched on her first two attempts in prelims before recording a mark of 180' 10" to qualify eighth for the finals. In the finals, Scheil scratched on her first throw but followed with marks of 187' 10" and 195' 5" on her final throw to move up to second place.
Chipps, a junior from Elgin (Clearwater HS), finished third in the hammer throw with a top heave of 192' 11". In prelims, Chipps scratched two of her three attempts but posted a mark of 186' 7" on her second attempt to enter finals with the fifth-best throw. Chipps recorded her top mark of 192' 11" on her second attempt in finals after scratching on her first throw. She finished finals with a mark of 182' 9" and collects her first-ever All-American honor.