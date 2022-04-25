Brooklynn Chipps of Wayne State College was announced Monday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minn. as the Northern Sun Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week following her performance over the weekend at the South Dakota Challenge in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Chipps, a junior from Elgin (Clearwater HS), posted two NCAA provisional qualifying marks in the hammer throw and shot put for the Wildcats. In the hammer throw amongst a strong field of NCAA Division I throwers, Chipps placed second with a personal-best mark of 197’ 11”, a mark that is now second in the NSIC (trailing only teammate Mckenzie Scheil) and fourth in NCAA Division II. She also posted a seventh place finish in the shot put with a heave of 46’ 1 ½”, a mark that now ranks fourth best in the NSIC this season.
Wayne State’s next scheduled meet is Thursday (April 28) at the Prairie Wolf Invite in Lincoln while several other athletes will compete at the Drake Relays in Des Moines Friday and Saturday.