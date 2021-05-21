Hadley Cheatum's first state track meet is off to a strong start.
The Summerland sophomore ran a personal-best 60.28 in the 400-meter dash prelims on Friday to qualify for finals and guarantee herself a state medal.
Cheatum will start off Saturday with the 800 at 10:30 a.m. and then run her 400 final at 11:40 a.m.
