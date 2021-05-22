She sprinted her way into the history books.
Not only was Summerland sophomore Hadley Cheatum the first state track qualifier in the history of the program — she's also the school's first medalist.
Cheatum raced to a 5th place finish in the 400 at the Class C State Track and Field Championships. She clocked a 1:00.64 in Saturday's final for a medal.
She also competed in the 800, crossing the finish line in 2:23.42 for 10th overall.
For the full story, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!