Hadley Cheatum of Summerland showed off her talents at the C-5 district meet in Atkinson on Thursday by qualifying for the state in two events.
Cheatum brought home two titles on the day, finishing first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.32, and she also won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:29.33.
Cheatum will compete at the state meet in Omaha's Burke Stadium on Friday, May 21 in the 400-meter pre-lims, starting at 11:50 a.m. and Saturday, May 22 with the 800, starting at 10:30 a.m.
For pictures of the full district meet, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279219&CategoryID=87783