Elkhorn Valley School would like to announce an activity calendar change.
The Falcon basketball teams will play at 2:30 p.m. in Randolph on Friday, Jan. 3.
The game was originally listed as a home game; however, it is an away game.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
