Surrounded by darkness, one large light hung directly over the blue mat.
As the wrestlers stepped into the center circle, all eyes were on them.
Warrior senior Brock Kester was in the spotlight last Tuesday as he earned his 150th career win in O’Neill.
“It was pretty cool,” Brock said after reaching the landmark under the spotlight. “It was a good place to do it. They were good duals.”
His big win at 132 got Neligh-Oakdale’s dual off to a great start against Valentine. Brock scored a quick takedown to lead 2-0, but Cody Miller answered with a reversal to knot it up 2-2. Brock recorded a takedown and an escape to finish the first period with a 5-2 lead. He dominated the rest of the match, picking up two nearfalls in the second and an escape and takedown in the third to lead 10-2 before getting the fall at 5:36.
Before Brock even got back on his feet, Neligh-Oakdale fans cheered and waved signs with “150 wins” on them. Everyone in the gym gave him a thunderous standing ovation as his milestone victory was announced over the loudspeaker. Coach Gary Davis walked onto the mat to shake Kester’s hand and presented him with a plaque. His uncle, coach, and former N-O wrestler, Scott Kester, followed with a high-five and a quick hug.
Brock, who began wrestling as a preschooler in the Neligh-Oakdale youth program, said he credits his success to his family and all his coaches.
“My uncle Scott Kester was a big one for me,” he said of his coaching.
He is just the sixth wrestler in Neligh-Oakdale history to join the 150-win club. The first one was Scott Kester in 2010 with 155. Others are Garett Allemang with 154 in 2016, Cameron Wilkinson with 164 and Andrew Herley with 167 in 2019, and Kaleb Pofahl with 154 in 2020.
After his dual win, Brock has been busy adding to his total by winning all of his matches at NVC on Thursday and the home invite on Saturday. He has already increased his tally to 158 wins.
His coaches said they are glad to see Brock’s hard work and dedication pay off.
“His work ethic is the thing I’m probably the most proud of,” Scott Kester said.
Coach Davis agreed, saying that is one of Brock’s most outstanding qualities.
“There are hard-working kids and then there are just ones that never take one drill off,” Davis said. “And that doesn’t happen very often. In all of the years, and I’ve had him since junior high, I’ve never seen it. That would be the one thing that stands out about that guy.”
Staying healthy is another key to reaching 150 wins, the coaches said.
“You have to be fortunate to stay healthy because this is a fist-fight everyday,” Davis said. “And you need consistency.”
While he admits reaching 150 wins was a personal goal this season, Brock said he is focusing on big team goals, too.
“The biggest goal for this year is probably to win conference, and to make a run down at state and be in the top two,” he said.