Due to the rise in COVID-19 diagnosis', the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament will be played in Lincoln beginning tomorrow without spectators but will allow immediate family only.
"We are very saddened it can't go on with all of the fans there, but we realize this is the best thing to do," NSAA director Jay Bellar said during a press conference this morning.
Bellar said the NSAA halted their board meeting for the announcement. The board will determine logistics soon and make an announcement later today with more details.
"We'll try to figure out to the best of our ability what the logistics (are) of what this tournament is going to look like," he said.
Board members met Wednesday to discuss how they will implement the health department's recommendations. No band members or cheerleaders will be allowed.
School administrators will have lists of approved family members. Those family members will check in with the administrators then go get their ticket.
Tickets that have been previously sold will not be honored. The NSAA is honoring all media passes. Sportsmanship award presentations will not happen.