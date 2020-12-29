EPPJ competed in the first round of the Madison Holiday tournament where both teams came out victorious.
In the girls game, EPPJ came out firing, grabbing a quick 11-6 lead after the first quarter. Heading into halftime, the Lady Wolfpack struggled to find points, but still held the lead over Tekamah-Herman, 16-15.
EPPJ turned on the jets in the second half, picking up 26 points on their way to a 42-29 win over the Lady Tigers.
In the boys game, EPPJ's offense started out hot, picking up 17 points int he first quarter to take the lead, 17-13. Heading into halftime, EPPJ held a one-point lead, 32-31.
After a back and forth final half, EPPJ was tied with Tekamah-Herman, 58-58 with nine seconds left on the clock. The Tigers failed to make their free-throw while Jack Wemhoff went coast to coast for the game winning layup, 60-58.
Both teams will play on Thursday with the girls game starting at 1:15 p.m. while the boys will play at 3 p.m.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper.
