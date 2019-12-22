Both the Summerland Bobcats and the EPPJ Wolfpack competed in the Elgin Invite which turned out to be a stout tournament.
Summerland would place three of their wrestlers at the meet with Rafe Grebin coming in third at 126, Colton Thiele third at 195, and Morgan Erhardt coming in third int he 120 lb girls division.
For the Wolfpack, it was Carter Beckman finishing runner-up at 106 for the Wolfpack's lone placer.
Summerland Team Results
113: Anthony Ferris (1-6) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Anthony Ferris (Summerland ) 1-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Eli Lanham (Plainview) 14-0 won by fall over Anthony Ferris (Summerland ) 1-6 (Fall 0:49)
- Cons. Round 2 - Anthony Ferris (Summerland ) 1-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Braxton Volk (Pender) 5-4 won by fall over Anthony Ferris (Summerland ) 1-6 (Fall 1:24)
113: Alex Thiele (8-6) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Alex Thiele (Summerland ) 8-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Alex Thiele (Summerland ) 8-6 won by fall over Isaiah Vculek (Meridian) 4-5 (Fall 1:41)
- Semifinal - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 11-6 won by fall over Alex Thiele (Summerland ) 8-6 (Fall 0:42)
- Cons. Semi - Braxton Volk (Pender) 5-4 won by major decision over Alex Thiele (Summerland ) 8-6 (MD 12-2)
120: Eli Thiele (8-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Eli Thiele (Summerland ) 8-7 won by fall over Hadden Kuck (Palmer) 5-5 (Fall 0:55)
- Quarterfinal - Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 13-1 won by fall over Eli Thiele (Summerland ) 8-7 (Fall 3:06)
- Cons. Round 2 - Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 7-3 won by decision over Eli Thiele (Summerland ) 8-7 (Dec 4-2)
126: Rafe Grebin (13-3) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Rafe Grebin (Summerland ) 13-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Rafe Grebin (Summerland ) 13-3 won by decision over Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 12-5 (Dec 10-6)
- Semifinal - Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 14-1 won by major decision over Rafe Grebin (Summerland ) 13-3 (MD 13-0)
- Cons. Semi - Rafe Grebin (Summerland ) 13-3 won by fall over Chase Hofmeister (Pender) 10-7 (Fall 4:24)
- 3rd Place Match - Rafe Grebin (Summerland ) 13-3 won by major decision over Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 12-5 (MD 9-0)
126: Spencer Kester (4-10) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Spencer Kester (Summerland ) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 14-1 won by fall over Spencer Kester (Summerland ) 4-10 (Fall 2:40)
- Cons. Round 2 - Spencer Kester (Summerland ) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 12-5 won by fall over Spencer Kester (Summerland ) 4-10 (Fall 1:15)
145: James Kester (3-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 8-4 won by fall over James Kester (Summerland ) 3-9 (Fall 2:55)
- Cons. Round 1 - Tyler Essary (Weeping Water) 9-8 won by fall over James Kester (Summerland ) 3-9 (Fall 3:43)
160: David Arroyo (3-9) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Matt Christensen (Plainview) 11-2 won by fall over David Arroyo (Summerland ) 3-9 (Fall 0:51)
- Cons. Round 1 - David Arroyo (Summerland ) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Stone Swantek (Nebraska Christian) 9-7 won by fall over David Arroyo (Summerland ) 3-9 (Fall 1:39)
160:Tyler Bellar (10-6) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Bellar (Summerland ) 10-6 won by decision over Edward Haverluck (Meridian) 4-7 (Dec 10-3)
- Quarterfinal - Tyler Bellar (Summerland ) 10-6 won by decision over Nolan Ohlrich (Quad County Northeast) 10-4 (Dec 9-3)
- Semifinal - Matt Christensen (Plainview) 11-2 won by major decision over Tyler Bellar (Summerland ) 10-6 (MD 14-1)
- Cons. Semi - Remington Gay (Palmer) 12-5 won by decision over Tyler Bellar (Summerland ) 10-6 (Dec 6-3)
195: Colton Thiele (12-4) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Colton Thiele (Summerland ) 12-4 won by fall over Jonathan Ruvalcaba (Palmer) 2-2 (Fall 0:46)
- Quarterfinal - Colton Thiele (Summerland ) 12-4 won by fall over Kolby Casey (Quad County Northeast) 8-5 (Fall 2:34)
- Semifinal - Collin Gale (Plainview) 10-1 won by fall over Colton Thiele (Summerland ) 12-4 (Fall 4:51)
- Cons. Semi - Colton Thiele (Summerland ) 12-4 won by major decision over Grant Hawkins (Pleasanton) 7-5 (MD 12-1)
- 3rd Place Match - Colton Thiele (Summerland ) 12-4 won by fall over Tucker Alexander (Twin River) 13-6 (Fall 1:30)
220: Wyatt Chipps (3-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Chipps (Summerland ) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - CJ Pickrel (Fullerton) 7-3 won by fall over Wyatt Chipps (Summerland ) 3-9 (Fall 0:16)
- Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Chipps (Summerland ) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Wyatt Chipps (Summerland ) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-5 won by fall over Wyatt Chipps (Summerland ) 3-9 (Fall 1:33)
120: Morgan Erhardt (0-2) placed 3rd.
- Round 1 - Raelyn Wilson (Weeping Water) 4-5 won by fall over Morgan Erhardt (Summerland ) 0-2 (Fall 2:16)
- Round 2 - Cassandra Brown (Pender) 3-6 won by fall over Morgan Erhardt (Summerland ) 0-2 (Fall 2:10)
EPPJ Team Results
106:Carter Beckman (10-2) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carter Beckman (Elgin Public-Pope John) 10-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Carter Beckman (Elgin Public-Pope John) 10-2 won by fall over Matthew Ferris (Pender) 3-7 (Fall 0:49)
- Semifinal - Carter Beckman (Elgin Public-Pope John) 10-2 won by decision over Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 17-5 (Dec 2-0)
- 1st Place Match - Ashton Dane (Plainview) 12-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Carter Beckman (Elgin Public-Pope John) 10-2 (SV-1 7-5)
120: Cale Kinney (2-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Trey Johnson (Pender) 12-4 won by fall over Cale Kinney (Elgin Public-Pope John) 2-12 (Fall 0:55)
- Cons. Round 1 - Asher McCart (West Holt) 2-7 won by fall over Cale Kinney (Elgin Public-Pope John) 2-12 (Fall 2:34)
132: Norman Grothe (2-7) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Keagan Mosel (Plainview) 11-3 won by fall over Norman Grothe (Elgin Public-Pope John) 2-7 (Fall 2:00)
- Cons. Round 1 - Norman Grothe (Elgin Public-Pope John) 2-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Channing Ogden (West Holt) 8-6 (SV-1 9-7)
- Cons. Round 2 - Beau Zoucha (Twin River) 13-7 won by fall over Norman Grothe (Elgin Public-Pope John) 2-7 (Fall 2:37)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.