Summerland and Neligh-Oakdale took to the court on Thursday night to open up the high school basketball season in Antelope County where the two teams split the double header.
In the girls game, Neligh-Oakdale and Summerland battled it out to the end.
Heading into halftime, Summerland held a one point lead over Neligh-Oakdale, 20-19.
After a big fourth quarter for Summerland, the Lady Bobcats brought home the win over Neligh-Oakdale, 42-29.
In the boys game, Neligh-Oakdale was able to grab an early lead and never looked back. Heading into halftime, the Warriors held a 22-7 lead over Summerland.
Neligh-Oakdale was able to pick up the season opening win over the Bobcats, 47-27.
