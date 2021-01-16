The West Holt Invitational didn’t quite go as planned, but it was one of the few wrestling meets that went forward despite the weather.
Due to blizzard-like conditions in some areas, three eastern Nebraska teams backed out on Friday. This was fortunate for Neligh-Oakdale, who was looking to pick up a meet when their Weeping Water one was postponed. Summerland was already scheduled for Atkinson, so the Bobcats and the Warriors met up for the first time this season.
Neligh-Oakdale earned third overall behind O’Neill and Burke/Gregory with 131.5 points. Placing for the Warriors were Carson Whitesel 2nd, Kegan Payne 2nd, Cody Booth 3rd, Griffin Claussen 3rd, Brock Kester 2nd, Austin Rudolf 3rd, Aiden Kuester 1st, Conor Dempsey 2nd, Caleb Payne 2nd and Dawson Kaup 4th.
Summerland was fifth in the team standings with 74 points. Placing for the Bobcats were Daley Bearinger 3rd, Alex Thiele 4th, Alex Arroyo 4th, Colton Thiele 5th, Wyatt Chipps 2nd and Logan Mueller 2nd.
Team scores: 1. O’Neill 183.5, 2. Burke/Gregory 171.5, 3. Neligh-Oakdale 131.5, 4. Burwell 101, 5. Summerland 74, 6. Ainsworth 51, 7. West Holt 46.
For the full story, including coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
To view more photos from the West Holt Invite, click the following links: