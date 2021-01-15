Summerland split its Thursday night road game with St. Mary's.
The Bobcats won the girls game 55-35. Brenna Wagner, who surpassed 1,000th career points in the win, led all players with 17 — 11 coming in the second half. Hadley Cheatum wasn't far behind with another 16 points.
Freshman Mya Hedstrom led the Cardinals with 12 points.
In the boys game, St. Mary's won 68-27. The Bobcats came out fighting and held the Cardinals to a low-scoring first half of the first quarter. With about 4 minutes to play, the Cardinals were up just 4-2. St. Mary's responded with a 14-2 run to go up 18-4 heading into the second quarter.
Mason Hoke led the Bobcats with nine points, including a third-quarter trey. Keegan Smith and Dalton Rotherham each had five points.
Blake Benson dropped in 21 points to lead all scorers on the night. The 5-11 junior hit five 3-points on the night, including three in the second quarter.
