The Summerland Bobcats made the trip to Creighton last night to compete in a triangular with the Bulldogs and Norfolk Catholic.
The Bobcats took on Norfolk Catholic first where they were able to pick up a couple wins, but didn't have enough men to pull out the win. Summerland fell to the Knights, 43-30.
In the final dual of the night, Summerland took on Creighton where they brought home the win over the Bulldogs, 60-24.
