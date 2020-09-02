The Summerland Bobcats were back on the court last night where they traveled to Chambers to take on CWC and Central Valley.
In the first game of the night for Summerland, they took on CWC. With the Lady Bobcats falling in the first set to the Lady Renegades, 25-18, Summerland looked for the comeback.
Summerland and CWC battled back and forth in the second set of the match, but ultimately fell short to the Lady Renegades, 26-24.
In the second and final game of the night for Summerland, the Bobcats took on the Lady Cougars from Central Valley.
In the first set with Central Valley, Summerland took the first set thriller, 26-24. In the final set of the night, Summerland took the set with a little more control, 25-20.
