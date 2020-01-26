The Summerland basketball teams split a home doubleheader with Osmond on Friday night in Orchard.
In the girls game, Summerland won 58-28 thanks in part to a balanced offense with three plays in double digits. Brenna Wagner and Sidney Stallbaum each had 13 points while Ashely Koenig added another 12.
In the boys game, Osmond won 60-10 behind Ryan Schmit's 18 points. The Bobcats were led by Connor Napier and Dalton Rotherham, each with three points.
* * *
