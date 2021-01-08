The Summerland Bobcats hosted North Central on Thursday night where the boys squad brought home the win.
In the girls game, Summerland struggled to get their offense rolling in the first half, falling behind to North Central, 28-18.
After trying to play catchup in the second half, Summerland fell to the Lady Knights, 58-37.
In the boys game, Summerland grabbed the lead early and never looked back. After a successful first half, Summerland held a lead over North Central, 28-21.
The second half was more back and forth between the two squads, but it was Summerland who brought home the win over the Knights, 46-39.
