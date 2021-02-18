After an action packed day on Wednesday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Summerland will have two wrestlers in the semifinals and one fighting for a chance to medal.
Colton Thiele and Logan Mueller made magic happen on the mats after picking up two thrilling wins in the quarterfinals to send them to the semis and guaranteeing themselves a medal.
After a 7-2 decision in his first round match, Thiele took on Sid Miller from Anselmo-Merna and brought home the win in an ultimate tie breaker 3-2.
Mueller used a first round pin to get him to the quarterfinals where he picked up 1-0 decision to send him to the semifinals and guarantee himself a medal.
Rafe Grebin fought his way back to the consolation quarterfinals where faced Tristan Smith from Elkhorn Valley where he hit a highflyer with time remaining to grab a 4-3 win to send him to the heartbreaks and a chance at a medal.
Ending his season yesterday was Eli Thiele who fell in his final match at 132.
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2275271&CategoryID=87783