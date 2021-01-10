The Summerland Bobcats wrestling team made the trip to Wisner well worth it by picking up six medals and a tournament title.
Colton Thiele was the lone champion for Summerland, grabbing the 195 title with three pins.
Other medalists were Daley Bearinger who finished third at 106, Alex Thiele placing third at 126, Tyler Bellar coming in third at 182, Wyatt Chipps in third at 220 and Logan Mueller in fourth at 285.
