Both Summerland squads took to the court on Wednesday night where they picked up a third place and a runner-up finish.
To start the night, the boys took on CWC. After a dominating first half, Summerland took a 23-10 lead into the break.
The Bobcats kept their momentum rolling in the second half, cruising their way to a third place finish with a score of, 42-19.
In the girls championship game, Summerland also took on CWC in the defensive showdown.
After the first half, Summerland trailed the Lady Renegades 24-14.
Int he second half, Summerland made their small comebacks, but it wasn't enough as Summerland fell to the Lady Renegades to earn runner-up.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2273175&CategoryID=87783