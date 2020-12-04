Local ties were all around Thursday night as Summerland opened the wrestling season hosting Wisner-Pilger and Wayne.
Having graduated from Wayne in 2001 and starting his teaching career at Wisner-Pilger, Bobcat coach Dan Roeber said he always looks forward to competing with his former teams.
“It’s fun to battle with some old friends as their kids wrestled and I coach,” Roeber said.
The Bobcats, who also hosted parents night on Thursday, opened with a tough 36-30 loss to Wisner-Pilger and 54-24 loss to Wayne.
Wisner-Pilger defeated Summerland 36-30.
113: Daley Bearinger (SULA) over (WIPI) (For.) 120: Braxton Siebrandt (WIPI) over Anthony Ferris (SULA) (Fall 1:52) 126: Jesse Thiele (SULA) over (WIPI) (For.) 132: Alex Thiele (SULA) over (WIPI) (For.) 138: Devon Schultz (WIPI) over Rafe Grebin (SULA) (Fall 5:45) 145: Eli Thiele (SULA) over (WIPI) (For.) 152: Double Forfeit 160: Cesar Mares (WIPI) over (SULA) (For.) 170: Samuel Good (WIPI) over Kendrick Schroeder (SULA) (Fall 5:56) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit 220: Ben McDuffee (WIPI) over Wyatt Chipps (SULA) (Fall 2:48) 285: Logan Mueller (SULA) over (WIPI) (For.) 106: Tycin Lampman (WIPI) over (SULA) (For.)
Wayne defeated Summerland 54-24
126: Jesse Thiele (SULA) over (WAYN) (For.) 132: Reece Jaqua (WAYN) over Alex Thiele (SULA) (Fall 0:56) 138: Ashton Munsell (WAYN) over Rafe Grebin (SULA) (Fall 3:59) 145: Eli Thiele (SULA) over Eli Barner (WAYN) (Fall 5:50) 152: Fransico Jinez (WAYN) over (SULA) (For.) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Aiden Liston (WAYN) over Kendrick Schroeder (SULA) (Fall 3:03) 182: Dakota Spann (WAYN) over (SULA) (For.) 195: Reid Korth (WAYN) over (SULA) (For.) 220: Wyatt Chipps (SULA) over (WAYN) (For.) 285: Logan Mueller (SULA) over Martin Carrillo (WAYN) (Fall 2:56) 106: Alex Frank (WAYN) over (SULA) (For.) 113: Garrett Schultz (WAYN) over Daley Bearinger (SULA) (Fall 3:22) 120: Zach McManigal (WAYN) over Anthony Ferris (SULA) (Fall 3:29)