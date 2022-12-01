It was an all-Antelope County matchup as Summerland hosted Neligh-Oakdale in a doubleheader to open the basketball season on Thursday night.
The Bobcats came out firing in both games to take big first half leads over the Warriors. Summerland went on to dominate the girls game 52-12 and win the boys game 49-34.
Summerland junior Adyson Mlnarik led all scorers with 17 points, followed by Hadley Cheatum with 13 and Lydia Robertson with 11. Three Bobcats were in double figures as Sam Cheatum led with 14, and Jaykwon Petite and Carter Bergman added 10 apiece. Bryson Gadeken led the Warriors with 13.
For the full story, including complete stats and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
