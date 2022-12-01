Schindlers

It was an all-Antelope County matchup as Summerland hosted Neligh-Oakdale in a doubleheader to open the basketball season on Thursday night.

The Bobcats came out firing in both games to take big first half leads over the Warriors. Summerland went on to dominate the girls game 52-12 and win the boys game 49-34. 

