The Summerland Bobcats and the EPPJ wrestling teams both hit the mats on Thursday afternoon at the Bobcat Invite in Clearwater.
For the Bobcats, Alex Arroyo was the lone champion, picking up the 160 pound title with four straight pins.
Other medalists for the Bobcats were Anthony Ferris in third at 113, Eli Thiele finishing in second at 132, Kendrick Schroeder placing third at 170, and Julie Olivan placing third at 152F.
For the Wolfpack, EPPJ finished with two tournament champions. Carter Beckman brought home the 113 title with three pins and Isabella Smidt taking the 152F title with two pins.
Other medalists were Kadance Dworak placing second at 152F.
