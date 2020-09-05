The Summerland Bobcats held their first home game of the season on Friday night where they took on the St. Mary's Cardinals.
In the first quarter the game was tight thanks to a touchdown run from Trevor Thomson, bringing the score to 16-8, in favor of the Cardinals.
After failing to put points up on the board in the second quarter, the Bobcats headed into the break trailing, 28-8.
In the second half, the Bobcats were able to move the ball and get a few more points up on the board, but they ended up falling to St. Mary's, 42-14.
