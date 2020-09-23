Summerland hosted the O'Neill Lady Eagles last night in a thrilling matchup between the two squads.
After Summerland dropped the first set, 19-25, the Lady Bobcats came right back and took set two, 25-21.
In the third and final set, both teams battled back and forth the whole set with Summerland eventually falling, 25-21.
