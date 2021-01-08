The Summerland Bobcats and the Elkhorn Valley Falcons took the mats on Thursday in a triangular with Nebraska Christian.
In the first dual of the night, the Falcons took on Nebraska Christian. Elkhorn Valley dominated the dual, winning all of their matches. The Falcons won, 42-12.
Then it was Summerland's turn to take on the Eagles. Loaded with numbers, Summerland brought home the easy win over Nebraska Christian, 66-12.
In the final dual of the night, Elkhorn Valley and Summerland hit the mats for the all-county matchup. It was the numbers again that were huge for the Bobcats. Summerland brought home the win over Elkhorn Valley, 42-26.
