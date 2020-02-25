It was an all-Antelope County matchup as Summerland and Neligh-Oakdale met up in the first round of the C2-6 boys basketball subdistrict in O'Neill on Monday night.
The Warriors got off to a hot start and eventually pulled away for a 62-40 win over the Bobcats.
Neligh-Oakdale advances to play in the next round of subdistricts against Creighton on Tuesday night. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. at O'Neill Public High School.
SUM 7 10 11 12 — 40
N-O 20 6 23 13 — 62
