Summerland’s record is a little deceiving, or more than a little deceiving if you talk to coach Brett Kaczor, who wore a big smile on his face after a loss Thursday night.
“We’re definitely a better team than our win column shows,” Kaczor said. “I feel like we could be a dangerous team that others overlook. We’re close; we can feel it.”
Summerland dropped a 62-44 decision to St. Mary’s on Thursday night, but the Bobcats had the game within eight points several times late in the contest, and that’s why Kaczor believes.
With every shot — on both sides of the Ewing gym — sending fans to their feet, Kaczor yelled a familiar word to his team, “Believe.”
“We say that a lot,” he said. “I tell you what, nobody has quit. They keep coming back, and that’s tough when you have to fight that game after game. But they are.”
Kazcor said he was excited to see such a dynamic game from senior Dalton Rotherham, who led the Bobcats with 22 points, hitting 8-of-15 from the field and 6-of-13 from the charity stripe. Gage Cliffton put up 19 points and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the line.
“Obviously Gage is our engine, so props to him, but the game we saw out of Dalton tonight was great to see,” he said. “We’re getting other guys to fill their roles, and that’s what we need.”
In the girls game, the Bobcats came away with the 41-30 win, but it was a struggle for Summerland, who just couldn’t put together its offensive attack.
“We made plays at the end. It wasn’t our best performance by any means,” coach Greg Appleby said. “We’re not clicking right now and left a lot of points on the boards.”
Tied after the first quarter, it was a close battle, even heading into the halftime with a 19-13 advantage.
Summerland sealed the win from the line when it mattered, which is something Appleby said good teams do.
“I told them I was proud of them because St. Mary’s cut it to five points,” he said. “We didn’t panic and got the points when we needed them. I’ll take the blame, so I must not have had them ready.”
Summerland was also in action on Monday in a doubleheader that was postponed from Friday due to the weather.
In boys action, Monday was a tough matchup with Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, who is 13-1 and third in Class D1 powerpoints. Rotherham again led the Bobcats in scoring with 10 points, hitting 5-of-8 from the field.
In girls play, Summerland fell 62-44.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Girls Game
St. Mary’s76107—30
Summerland7121111—41
Boys Game
St. Mary’s20101221—63
Summerland1061618—50
Summerland: Mason Hoke 6, Gage Clifton 19, Dalton Rotherham 22, Levi Cronk 1, Kellen Mlnarik 2.
Monday, Jan. 20
Girls Game
Summerland121796—44
HLHF26101412—62
Boys Game
Summerland38612—29
HLHF23191911—72
Summerland: Wyatt Wagner 2, Mason Hoke 3, Gage Clifton 6, Houston Marino 2, Dalton Rotherham 10, Xavier Hobbs 2, Levi Cronk 4.