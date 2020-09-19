The Summerland Bobcats had their work cut out for them last night as they took on the West Holt Huskies during homecoming.
After falling behind 14-0 after the first quarter, the Summerland defense started to lock down.
Heading into halftime, Summerland trailed, 20-8.
In the third quarter, Summerland put up two touchdowns to head into the final quarter only trailing by six, 28-22.
After allowing one more touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats ell to West Holt, 34-22.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2268785&CategoryID=87783