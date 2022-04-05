Three Antelope County golf teams competed in a quad meet on Tuesday.
Summerland, EPPJ and Elkhorn Valley, along with CWC, played at the Antelope Country Club.
The Wolfpack won the team standings with a 212, followed by Summerland with a 223. The other two teams didn't field a full varsity squad.
CWC's Will Jesse shot the lowest score of the meet with a 41, followed by Michael Koenig of Summerland with a 45, Paiton Hoefer of EPPJ 48, Kellen Hoefer of EPPJ 50, Austin Good of EPPJ 52 and Conner Klein of Elkhorn Valley 52.
