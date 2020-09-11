Four Bobcats and five Warriors brought home hardware from the Boyd County Invite at Butte on Friday.
Medalists for Summerland were the boy’s champion Eli Thiele and girl medalists Kaci Wickersham, Aislynn Kester and Ellie Dougherty.
Neligh-Oakdale runners earning medals at Butte were Graysen Sauser, Talon Krebs, Griffin Claussen, Ashton Higgins and Raina Le.
The Warrior boys also ran their way to a runner up finish as a team.
