Boys xc

The fiercely-competitive Crofton Invite — featuring last year's Class C and Class B boys state champions and the Class D girls state champion — pushed the Summerland and Neligh-Oakdale runners to set new PRs for the course.

Freshman Warrior Luci Koinzan was Antelope County's top finisher in 19th, followed by teammates Shilo Shabram and Lynae Koinzan in 23rd and 24th, respectively. Raina Le was 48th.

0
0
0
0
0