The fiercely-competitive Crofton Invite — featuring last year's Class C and Class B boys state champions and the Class D girls state champion — pushed the Summerland and Neligh-Oakdale runners to set new PRs for the course.
Freshman Warrior Luci Koinzan was Antelope County's top finisher in 19th, followed by teammates Shilo Shabram and Lynae Koinzan in 23rd and 24th, respectively. Raina Le was 48th.
For the Lady Bobcats, Carlee Livingston was 36th, Aislynn Kester was 42nd, Danielle Schrunk 52nd and Shaylie Kester 54th.
In the boy's race, Summerland senior Alex Thiele crossed in 35th, followed by Jesse Thiele in 44th. Robert Dewey of Neigh-Oakdale was 56th.
For the full story, including complete results and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
To view more photos, click the following link: