The Big Ten Conference announced on their twitter page today at 8:20 a.m. that the conference has adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.
The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing.
The daily testing will begin by September 30, 2020.
The conference is set to start competition the weekend of October 23-24.