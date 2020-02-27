After Hunter Bennett ran through the smoke-filled tunnel Saturday afternoon and into the spotlight of the CHI Center, the Elkhorn Valley junior pounded his green and white Adidas shoes into the state championship mat.
The flat soles gripped the foam as if they were fresh out of the box. But, actually, these hand-me-downs spent the last 10 years on a used shoe rack in Elkhorn Valley’s wrestling room, where no one realized they were worn by Drew Smith when he won the 103-pound state title in 2010.
“I don’t know, maybe it was the shoes,” said Hunter, who won the Class D 106-pound title on Saturday, beating Eli Lanham of Plainview for the first time ever. “I wasn’t nervous at all this time, so maybe these are championship shoes.”
Like Hunter, Smith also took down a wrestler from Plainview to win the state championship, which was the last time a Falcon won the lightest division in the state — until Saturday.
Ironically, it wasn’t the first time Hunter — who is the son of Lucas and Meredith Bennett — wore an Elkhorn Valley legend’s shoes.
Earlier in the season during practice, he wore his coach’s shoes — the ones Carter Tegeler wore when he lost in the state championship. But while wearing Tegeler’s shoes, Bennett hurt his shoulder and was sidelined for four weeks.
“We threw those shoes away,” Hunter said. “They were cursed.”
Long Lost Shoes
During practice in December, Bennett forgot his wrestling shoes at home, which wasn’t a big deal because Elkhorn Valley has a tradition of leaving shoes at the school after graduation. Whatever the reason, whether a new wrestler doesn’t have shoes or if someone needs to borrow a pair, there are plenty to choose from at the school.
The Falcons moved into a new wrestling room last year when they built a new high school. Some equipment and shoes were thrown out, but somehow the championship shoes survived the transition.
“Drew didn’t even know he left them there,” Meredith Bennett said. “His parents occasionally go to meets, so at a meet this year — I think it was Central City – I pulled them out of Hunter’s bag and showed his dad. Drew had lost track of his shoes over the years and had no idea they were in the wrestling room for 10 years.”
A size 9, they were the exact size that Hunter wears, but the laceless shoes were in poor shape. A worn out velcro strap covered the broken zipper, and one of the soles bore a hole.
“How did these broken shoes not get thrown away? Not even during the move to the new school,” Meredith said. “Hunter figured out they were Drew’s and was bummed, so the next time my mom came back from Omaha, we sent them with her, and $35 later, they were fixed.”
Hunter wore the shoes a couple of times in practice and let a teammate borrow them at a meet when he forget his shoes. But for the most part, the championship shoes stayed in his room or tucked away in his bag. The shoes were one of three pairs Hunter packed for the state meet.
“I was waiting for finals, if I made it,” said Hunter, who was ranked second in the state and finished fourth last year. “I put them at the bottom of my bag, hoping to see them on Saturday.”
Luck Against Plainview
Elkhorn Valley and Plainview have wrestled each other often over the years. Hunter and Plainview’s Eli Lanham have wrestled dozens of times. Hunter said the two have battled since Lanham moved from Central City to Plainview four years ago. Every time, Lanham has had Hunter’s number.
The two wrestled twice this season, including districts, with Hunter unable to score even one point against Lanham, who is also not only a junior, but was the defending state champion.
In 2010, Drew Smith earned his state title with a 4-2 decision over Corby Forbes of Plainview.
“I didn’t know until the day of finals that he’d beat a Plainview kid, so I thought, ‘This is perfect,’ ” Hunter said.
More than just the weights have changed though since 2010. A rule change allows schools to have more than one wrestler per weight, so Hunter had to beat Ashton Dane of Plainview in the semifinals before earning a chance to meet Lanham in the championship. When Hunter defeated Dane with a 9-1 major decision, he goal at state was reached.
“His goal was to make finals, not to win finals,” his mother said. “I have never set a goal for him, but I asked him if a goal of finals could be to get the first take down and see what happens. I knew he could.”
Hunter said repeatedly that he wasn’t nervous during the match. He may have woke up nervous, but as the day went on, the nerves weakened. By the time he zipped up his shoes Saturday afternoon, the nerves were gone.
“I knew to come out hard because he would come out hard. I haven’t wrestled to my full potential this year or any year. Ever since that first time he beat me, that stuck in my head,” Hunter said.
It only took about 30 seconds for Hunter to get a take down against Lanham. Having trained for years with Dillon Stewart, who won the 120-pound title for Elkhorn Valley in 2018, Hunter said he used one of Stewart’s ankle pick moves on Lanham to get the first take down and go up 2-0.
That’s why at the beginning of the third period, he had the confidence in himself to hand Lanham a point to tie the match. With Lanham picking down, Hunter looked over at his coaches, who told him to go neutral, which was all the encouragement he needed.
“I looked over at Carter, and he said neutral and pointed to his head,” Hunter said. “I knew I’ve always had a hard time riding him, so I wanted to use my feet. I’m good on my feet, so Carter told me it was all in my head.”
Though it was more than likely Hunter’s talent that won the title Saturday over Lanham — not the championship shoes — he still credits the shoes for having a role in the victory and doesn’t plan to return them to the school anytime soon.
“I’m going to keep them with my other wrestling shoes,” Hunter said. “These are championship shoes.”