It was a battle of the unbeatens.
Junior Carter Beckman picked up a big win in the championship match of the Twin Loup Invite on Friday to win the 126-pound title for Elgin Public-Pope John.
Beckman handed Ravenna senior Clayton Wedemeyer his first loss of the season, winning a 1-0 decision in the title match.
He was the lone medalist for the EPPJ boys in Sargent.
