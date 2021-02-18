Carter Beckman advanced to the semifinal round after a perfect day wrestling on Wednesday.
After a first round pin, Beckman faced Eli Paxton of Mullen who sat with only three losses on the season. Beckman brought home the win in heart stopping fashion 3-2 to send him the semifinal round.
After yesterday's performance, Beckman is guaranteed a medal and will wrestle later today for a chance at a state title appearance.
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2275269&CategoryID=87783