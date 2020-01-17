Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.