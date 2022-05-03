Records continually fell throughout the day on Tuesday as area competitors posted strong performances at the Niobrara Valley Conference Meet in Atkinson.
Talon Krebs of Neligh-Oakdale cleared 13-8 in pole vault to not only win the event, but also break the previous meet record and his own school record.
Other gold medal performances from Antelope County included:
•Summerland's Hadley Cheatum, who recorded wins in the 400, 800, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
•Elkhorn Valley's Carter Werner, who won the high jump and both hurdle races, Kenzie Mosel, who won the 1,600 and Nate Decker who took top honors in the long jump.
•EPPJ's Blake Henn, who set a PR of 43-9 in shot put to win the event.
For the full story, including coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
To view complete NVC results, click the following link:
https://sites.google.com/westholt.org/westholttrack/live-meet-results?authuser=0&fbclid=IwAR102og42lmdjU89Y-WGz71aWEu_2PAb_d6QjmMjc86OURw1bcomzbQ-Zlw
More photos will be added to this post later.