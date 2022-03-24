NSAA

More than 30 Antelope County student-athletes have been honored with Academic All-State awards for the 2021-22 winter season by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).

Here is a list of honorees by school:

Elgin Public

Boys Basketball:

Jackson Wemhoff

Colton Wright

Girls Basketball:

Keyera Eisenhauer

Speech:

Baylee Busteed

William Heilhecker

Girls Wrestling:

Isabella Smidt

Elkhorn Valley

Boys Basketball:

Carter Rautenberg

Carter Werner

Girls Basketball:

Carney Black

Kenzie Mosel

Speech:

Walter Furstenau

Mariah Hansen

Wrestling:

Mavrick Hagemann

Neligh-Oakdale

Boys Basketball:

Chase Furstenau

Bryson Gadeken

Girls Basketball:

Emerson Knust

Lynae Koinzan

Speech:

Graysen Sauser

Wrestling:

Jacob Henery

Ashton Higgins

Pope John

Girls Basketball:

Ashlynne Charf

Speech:

Emily Mlnarik

Kaylee Ramold

Wrestling:

Carter Beckman

Samuel Hemenway

Summerland

Boys Basketball:

Mason Hoke

Dillon Moser

Girls Basketball:

Hadley Cheatum

Adyson Mlnarik

Speech:

Faith King

Adrienne Parker

Wrestling:

Alex Thiele

Jesse Thiele

Girls Wrestling:

Madison Melcher

Click this link for the complete list:

https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/awards/2021-2022WinterNCPAWinners.pdf

 

0
0
0
0
0