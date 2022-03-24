More than 30 Antelope County student-athletes have been honored with Academic All-State awards for the 2021-22 winter season by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).
Here is a list of honorees by school:
Elgin Public
Boys Basketball:
Jackson Wemhoff
Colton Wright
Girls Basketball:
Keyera Eisenhauer
Speech:
Baylee Busteed
William Heilhecker
Girls Wrestling:
Isabella Smidt
Elkhorn Valley
Boys Basketball:
Carter Rautenberg
Carter Werner
Girls Basketball:
Carney Black
Kenzie Mosel
Speech:
Walter Furstenau
Mariah Hansen
Wrestling:
Mavrick Hagemann
Neligh-Oakdale
Boys Basketball:
Chase Furstenau
Bryson Gadeken
Girls Basketball:
Emerson Knust
Lynae Koinzan
Speech:
Graysen Sauser
Wrestling:
Jacob Henery
Ashton Higgins
Pope John
Girls Basketball:
Ashlynne Charf
Speech:
Emily Mlnarik
Kaylee Ramold
Wrestling:
Carter Beckman
Samuel Hemenway
Summerland
Boys Basketball:
Mason Hoke
Dillon Moser
Girls Basketball:
Hadley Cheatum
Adyson Mlnarik
Speech:
Faith King
Adrienne Parker
Wrestling:
Alex Thiele
Jesse Thiele
Girls Wrestling:
Madison Melcher
Click this link for the complete list:
https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/textfile/awards/2021-2022WinterNCPAWinners.pdf