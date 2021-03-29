Twenty-four area student athletes have been honored with 2021 Academic All-State awards for the winter season by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).
Here is a list of honorees by school:
Elgin Public
Boys Basketball: Jackson Wemhoff, Colton Wright
Girls Basketball: Keyera Eisenhauer
Speech: William Heilhecker, Jackson Wemhoff
Wrestling: Isabella Smidt
Elkhorn Valley
Girls Basketball: Carney Black, Kenzie Mosel
Neligh-Oakdale
Boys Basketball: Chase Furstenau, Bryson Gadeken
Girls Basketball: Paige Furstenau, Claire Whitesel
Wrestling: Dawson Kaup, Carson Whitesel
Pope John
Girls Basketball: Allyson Selting
Speech: Linus Borer, Emma Lea Ruterbories
Wrestling: Carter Beckman
Summerland
Boys Basketball: Mason Hoke, Dillon Moser
Girls Basketball: Avery Cheatum, Hadley Cheatum
Speech: Madison Melcher, Adrienne Parker
Wrestling: Eli Thiele