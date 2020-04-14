NSAA

Twenty-five area student athletes have been honored with 2019-20 Academic All-State awards for the winter season by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).

Here is a list of honorees by school: 

Clearwater:

Wrestling - James Kester

Elgin: 

Boys Basketball - Jackson Wemhoff and Colton Wright 

Speech - William Heilhecker Jackson Wemhoff

Elkhorn Valley:

Boys Basketball - Braedyn Ollendick and Carter Rautenberg 

Girls Basketball - Carney Black and Haley Fleetwood 

Speech - Angel Qualset 

Wrestling - Gavyn Clause and Adam Miller

Ewing: 

Girls Basketball - Ashley Koenig 

Speech - Katie Hawk and Liz Nordby

Neligh-Oakdale:

Boys Basketball - Hunter Charf and Gage Dawson 

Girls Basketball - Paige Furstenau and Claire Whitesel 

Speech - Emma Bixler 

Wrestling - Carson Whitesel

Orchard: 

Girls Basketball - Avery Cheatum

Pope John: 

Girls Basketball - Skyler Meis and Allyson Selting 

Speech - Breanna Bartak and Allyson Selting 

Wrestling - Carter Beckman

 

