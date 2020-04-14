Twenty-five area student athletes have been honored with 2019-20 Academic All-State awards for the winter season by the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA).
Here is a list of honorees by school:
Clearwater:
Wrestling - James Kester
Elgin:
Boys Basketball - Jackson Wemhoff and Colton Wright
Speech - William Heilhecker Jackson Wemhoff
Elkhorn Valley:
Boys Basketball - Braedyn Ollendick and Carter Rautenberg
Girls Basketball - Carney Black and Haley Fleetwood
Speech - Angel Qualset
Wrestling - Gavyn Clause and Adam Miller
Ewing:
Girls Basketball - Ashley Koenig
Speech - Katie Hawk and Liz Nordby
Neligh-Oakdale:
Boys Basketball - Hunter Charf and Gage Dawson
Girls Basketball - Paige Furstenau and Claire Whitesel
Speech - Emma Bixler
Wrestling - Carson Whitesel
Orchard:
Girls Basketball - Avery Cheatum
Pope John:
Girls Basketball - Skyler Meis and Allyson Selting
Speech - Breanna Bartak and Allyson Selting
Wrestling - Carter Beckman