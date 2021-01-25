Aiden Kuester

Antelope County's wrestlers earned 25 medals at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite on Saturday, including five individual titles: Hunter Bennett, Zack Hartl and Adam Miller of Elkhorn Valley, and Brock Kester and Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale.

Neligh-Oakdale won its own wrestling invitational, which featured tough competition from 22 teams.

Crofton-Bloomfield placed second and Elkhorn Valley finished third.

To view photos from the Neligh-Oakdale Invite, click the following link:

http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2274270&amp;CategoryID=87783

