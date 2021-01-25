Antelope County's wrestlers earned 25 medals at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite on Saturday, including five individual titles: Hunter Bennett, Zack Hartl and Adam Miller of Elkhorn Valley, and Brock Kester and Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale.
Neligh-Oakdale won its own wrestling invitational, which featured tough competition from 22 teams.
Crofton-Bloomfield placed second and Elkhorn Valley finished third.
