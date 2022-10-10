Antelope County runners took 10 of the top 30 varsity medals at the Niobrara Valley Conference Cross Country Meet on Friday.
The Elkhorn Valley girls earned team runner up with all four girls medaling: Joslynn Larson in third, Marissa Bennett seventh, Teegan Hasebroock eighth and Katie Warneke in 13th. The Falcon boys were led by Waylon Warneke in fourth, Isaac Eckert in 10th and Owen Vondra in 15th. EV junior high runners Tristan McLeod and Landon Rutjens took first and second.
Luci Koinzan and Shilo Shabram brought home medals for Neligh-Oakdale in 12th and 14th. Tyler Reinke picked up eighth place in the junior boy's race.
Summerland's Aislynn Kester medaled in 10th place and Zander Cepel was seventh for the junior high boys.
Just missing out on the medals were Lynae Koinzan of Neligh-Oakdale in 16th and Corbin Kinney of Elgin Public-Pope John in 17th.
For the full story, including complete results and coaches comments, pick up this week's Antelope County News!
To view more photos, click the following link: