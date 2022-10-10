NVC

Antelope County runners took 10 of the top 30 varsity medals at the Niobrara Valley Conference Cross Country Meet on Friday.

The Elkhorn Valley girls earned team runner up with all four girls medaling: Joslynn Larson in third, Marissa Bennett seventh, Teegan Hasebroock eighth and Katie Warneke in 13th. The Falcon boys were led by Waylon Warneke in fourth, Isaac Eckert in 10th and Owen Vondra in 15th. EV junior high runners Tristan McLeod and Landon Rutjens took first and second.

